NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody City Council will meet Monday June 12, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 for the purpose of due process of the following:
Rezoning and Special Land Use Permit Requests (Cases RZ 23-01 & SLUP 23-01) for 4470 Chamblee Dunwoody Road: The applicant, Coro Realty Advisions, LLC c/o Dennis J. Webb, Jr. (Smith, Gambrell & Russel, LLP), requests a rezoning from O-I to O-D and requests a Special Land Use Permit to allow a height increase to 4 stories.
Rezoning and Special Land Use Permit Request (Case RZ 23-02 & SLUP 23-03) for 84 Perimeter Center East: The applicant, JSJ Perimeter LLC, requests a modification of the zoning and special land use permit conditions of cases RZ 20-03 & SLUP 20-02, to remove condition #25.
The City of Dunwoody Planning Commission will meet Tuesday June 13, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 for the purpose of due process of the following:
Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody for Chapter 27, including Sec. 27-72, Sec. 27-104, Sec. 27-107B, and other sections, the general purpose of which is to create zoning regulations and procedures for medical cannabis dispensaries.
Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody for Chapter 27, including Sec. 27-72, Sec. 27-104, Sec. 27-107B, and other sections, the general purpose of which is to create zoning regulations and procedures for drug rehabilitation centers and other facilities for treatment of drug dependency.
Should you have any questions or comments, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.