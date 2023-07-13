CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, August 3, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, August 28, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-23-08/V-23-13 10355 Waters Road Tract
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow for the construction of 3 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes on 1.5 acres. A rezoning is requested from AG (Agriculture) to R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) and a variance is requested to reduce the front setback from 65’ to 50’ and to reduce the rear setback from 30’ to 25’. The property is located at 10355 Waters Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 35 & 36, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. Z-23-09/V-23-15 2325 Old Milton Parkway Tract
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow for the construction of 24 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes on 4.9 acres. A rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) and R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work). Variances are requested to reduce stream buffers, modify streetscape standards and reduce landscape strips. The property is located at 2325 Old Milton Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. CLUP-23-03/Z-23-10 Valor Christian Academy/4665 Webb Bridge Road
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment and rezoning to allow an ‘Academic School’ in an existing building previously used as a day care center. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Low Density Residential’ to ‘Public, Institutional, Education’ and a rezoning is requested from AG (Agriculture) to SU (Special Use). The property is located at 4665 Webb Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 163, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.