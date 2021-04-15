CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, May 3,
2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers,
2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-21-08 The Heritage Congregate Housing/Davis Drive
Consideration of a change to previous conditions of zoning to add
‘Congregate Housing’ as a permitted use on a 8.5-acre property zoned
LI (Light Industrial). The property is located at 0 Davis Drive and is legally
described as being located in Land Lots 638, 639 & 654, 1st District, 2nd
Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. PH-21-10 Unified Development Code Text Amendment – Historic
Preservation Incentive Zoning
Consideration of text amendments to Article II, Appendix A: Historic Resources
Inventory – Contributing Historic Buildings and Appendix A: Alpharetta
Downtown Code Subsection 3.2.4(I)(2) of the Unified Development Code to
remove a property from the list.
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning
Commission on Thursday, May 6, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the
Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the
City Council on Monday, May 24, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the
Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta
c. CLUP-21-03/Z-21-04/V-21-09 Hudson Park
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning and
variance to allow a 17-lot single-family detached subdivision on 2.411 acres in
the Downtown. A rezoning is requested from R-10MHD (Dwelling, ‘For-Rent’
of ‘For-Sale’, Residential - Historic District) to DT-R (Downtown Residential) for
approximately 2.3 acres and from R-10MHD to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work)
for approximately 0.15 acres. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is
requested for approximately 0.15 acres from Downtown Residential Density
to Mixed Use Live-Work. A variance is requested to allow a private alley to
count toward the minimum lot size. The property was previously approved for
20 townhomes and single-family homes. The property is located at 0 and 193
Canton Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1197 &
1252, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
d. CU-21-06 The Parish Anglican Church/Kalen Center
Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Church, Synagogue’ for The
Parish Anglican Church in an existing space at the Kalen Center. The
property is located at 201 Vaughan Drive and is legally described as being
located in Land Lot 1124, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
e. CU-21-04/V-21-07 Westside Wine & Spirits/Cousins Westside Pod B
Consideration of conditional use and variance to allow a 9,880 square foot
‘Liquor Store’ on 3 acres. A variance is requested to reduce the landscape
strip along Westside Parkway from 20’ to 10’. The property is located at
2125 Hembree Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot
691, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to
the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the
past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community
Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form
are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
