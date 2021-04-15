CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, May 3,

2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers,

2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. PH-21-08 The Heritage Congregate Housing/Davis Drive

Consideration of a change to previous conditions of zoning to add

‘Congregate Housing’ as a permitted use on a 8.5-acre property zoned

LI (Light Industrial). The property is located at 0 Davis Drive and is legally

described as being located in Land Lots 638, 639 & 654, 1st District, 2nd

Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

b. PH-21-10 Unified Development Code Text Amendment – Historic

Preservation Incentive Zoning

Consideration of text amendments to Article II, Appendix A: Historic Resources

Inventory – Contributing Historic Buildings and Appendix A: Alpharetta

Downtown Code Subsection 3.2.4(I)(2) of the Unified Development Code to

remove a property from the list.

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning

Commission on Thursday, May 6, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the

Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the

City Council on Monday, May 24, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the

Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta

c. CLUP-21-03/Z-21-04/V-21-09 Hudson Park

Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning and

variance to allow a 17-lot single-family detached subdivision on 2.411 acres in

the Downtown. A rezoning is requested from R-10MHD (Dwelling, ‘For-Rent’

of ‘For-Sale’, Residential - Historic District) to DT-R (Downtown Residential) for

approximately 2.3 acres and from R-10MHD to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work)

for approximately 0.15 acres. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is

requested for approximately 0.15 acres from Downtown Residential Density

to Mixed Use Live-Work. A variance is requested to allow a private alley to

count toward the minimum lot size. The property was previously approved for

20 townhomes and single-family homes. The property is located at 0 and 193

Canton Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1197 &

1252, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

d. CU-21-06 The Parish Anglican Church/Kalen Center

Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Church, Synagogue’ for The

Parish Anglican Church in an existing space at the Kalen Center. The

property is located at 201 Vaughan Drive and is legally described as being

located in Land Lot 1124, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

e. CU-21-04/V-21-07 Westside Wine & Spirits/Cousins Westside Pod B

Consideration of conditional use and variance to allow a 9,880 square foot

‘Liquor Store’ on 3 acres. A variance is requested to reduce the landscape

strip along Westside Parkway from 20’ to 10’. The property is located at

2125 Hembree Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot

691, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to

the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the

past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community

Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form

are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

