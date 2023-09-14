CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be considered by the Design Review Board on Friday, October 20, 2023 with a workshop commencing at 8:30 a.m. and regular meeting commencing at 9:00 a.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
1. DRB230043 North Georgia Replacement Windows
Consideration of signage for the business. The property is located at 11460 Maxwell Rd and is legally described as being in Land Lot 0691, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
2. DRB230044 A&A Chapman Holdings
Consideration of a new commercial development. The property is located at 152 Marietta St and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 0694, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
3. DRB230045 Continuum Alpharetta
Consideration of Design Guide for new development. The property is located at 5555 Windward Pkwy and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1186,1187,1190 & 1191 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia
4. DRB230046 Avalon Village
Consideration of a new mixed use development. The property is located at 2385 Old Milton Pkwy and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 0748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia
5. DRB230040 Thompson Street Park
Consideration of new construction related to a new single family detached subdivision. The property is located at 132 Brook St and 51 Thompson St and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 0748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia
6. DRB230047 Peach Cobbler 6. LLC DBA Verzachi Bar & Restaurant
Consideration of new exterior elevations at existing building. The property is located at 2375 Mansell Rd and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 0656, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.