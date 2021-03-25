CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, April 26, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. V-21-08 Blount/12570 Hopewell Road Gravel Driveway variance

Consideration of variance to allow a gravel driveway on a single-family detached lot. The property is located at 12570 Hopewell Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1125, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

