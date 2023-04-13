CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, May 1, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-23-01/V-23-03 KJ Luxury Homes/1580 Mayfield Road
Consideration of a rezoning and variances to allow for the construction of 5 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes on 5.66 acres. A rezoning is requested from AG (Agriculture) to R-22 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) and variances are requested to reduce the right-of-way width of a local street from 50’ to 44’ and to have a sidewalk on 1 side of the street. The property is located at 1580 Mayfield Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1057 and 1104, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
