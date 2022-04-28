NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Milton, Georgia, does hereby provide notice that it shall hold a public hearing on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 6 p.m., regarding whether to impose and/or extend a moratorium prohibiting the acceptance by Milton of any application for a building, land disturbance, or any other form of regulatory permit approval for any business(es) that will be engaged in the display and sale of adult video or printed material and/or adult instruments, devices, novelties, and paraphernalia as defined in § 64.1 of the Milton zoning code. The public hearing will occur in City Hall Chambers, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton Georgia 30004. All citizens, residents, and other interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend.