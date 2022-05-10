The City of Dunwoody City Council will meet Monday May 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 for the purpose of due process of the following:
Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody for Chapter 4, Article V, Section 142 Definition of the entertainment districts; Chapter 16, Article II, Division 6 Tree Preservation; Chapter 27, Section 98 Perimeter Center Overlay; and Chapter 27, Division IV, Division 3 Outdoor Lighting.
Review and consideration of a street name change from Goldkist Road to Campus Way.
Should you have any questions, comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Members of the public are encouraged to call or schedule a meeting with staff in advance of the Public Hearing if they have questions or are unfamiliar with the process. Staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.