CITY OF ROSWELL
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Georgia.
a. BZA20231668 – 365 Azalea Drive
The applicant, Mr. Edward D. Flynn, III, is requesting a variance to
reduce the front setback; Land Lots 340 & 341.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning &
Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia, (770) 817-6720 or
planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com