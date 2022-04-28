CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, May 23, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. V-21-33 Citgo/174 North Main Street Variance
Consideration of a variance to eliminate the 10’ landscape strip along North Main Street. The property is located at 174 North Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1252, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.