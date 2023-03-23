NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Planning Commission will meet Tuesday April 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Dunwoody City Hall, which is located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338 for the purpose of due process of the following:
Text amendments to the Code of the City of Dunwoody for Chapter 27, the general purpose of which is to amend parking requirements for residential zoning districts and home occupations, nonconformities regulations, and alterations to the public notice requirements, as required by new state law.
Text amendments to the Code of City Dunwoody for Chapter 8, to include water efficiency requirements, in accordance with the standards of the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District.
Rezoning and Special Land Use Permit Requests (Cases RZ 23-01 & SLUP 23-01) for 4470 Chamblee Dunwoody Road: The applicant, Coro Realty Advisions, LLC c/o Dennis J. Webb, Jr. (Smith, Gambrell & Russel, LLP), requests a rezoning from O-I to O-D and requests a Special Land Use Permit to allow a height increase to 4 stories.
Special Land Use Permit Request (Case SLUP 23-02) for 5342 Tilly Mill Road: The applicant Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta Inc. c/o Jared Powers, requests a Special Land Use Permit for a neighborhood recreation club to allow all existing improvements and for the construction of new sport courts.
Should you have any questions, comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.