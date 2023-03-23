Notice of Public Hearing

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, April 13, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, April 24, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. MP-23-01 Windward Park
Consideration of a master plan amendment to change development regulations and the remaining residential development mix to allow for the construction of 100 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes and 130 ‘For-Sale’ condominium units. The property is located at 0 North Point Parkway and 0 Dryden Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1112, 1177, 1188, and 1189, 2nd District, 1st/2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.