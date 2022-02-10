CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, March 3, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, March 21, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. CLUP-21-06/Z-21-10/PH-21-20/V-22-04 Alcovy/Haynes Bridge Road & Jon Scott Drive
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning, public hearing, and variance to allow 8 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes, 6 ‘For-Sale’ semi-detached units, and 6 ‘For-Sale’ townhome units on 2.84 acres. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested on a portion of the property from ‘Medium Density Residential’ to ‘Downtown Residential Density’ and a rezoning is requested from C-2 (General Commercial) and R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-R (Downtown Residential). A public hearing is requested to bring the Haynes Bridge Road property into the Downtown Overlay. Variances are requested to eliminate the 5’ landscape strip along the south property line and reduce the 18’ driveway requirement. The property is located at 0 Haynes Bridge Road and 340/350/360 Jon Scott Drive and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 696 & 747, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. MP-21-11 Bridge Road Holdings, LLC
Consideration of a master plan amendment to add a 2.45-acre property to the Preston Ridge Master Plan Pod M to allow for a 2-story, 19,000 square foot retail and medical office building and a 1-story, 1,950 square foot medical office building. The property is located at 0 Old Milton Parkway and 11505 Morris Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 855 & 856, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. Z-22-01/V-22-03 Wexler/182 Marietta Street
Consideration of a rezoning from C-2 (General Commercial) to DT-R (Downtown Residential) to allow for 1 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached home on 0.72 acres in the Downtown Overlay. A variance is requested to reduce buffer requirements. The property is located at 182 Marietta Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 694 & 1270, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
d. PH-22-01 Unified Development Code (UDC) Text Amendments – Research & Development, Office warehouse, Fitness Studio and Driveways
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to add definitions, uses and regulations associated with Research and Development, Office Warehouse, Fitness Studio and Driveways.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, March 21, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
e. V-21-31 11380 State Bridge Road Waiting Period Variance
Consideration of a variance to reduce the waiting period for City Council consideration of a public hearing request on the same property from 12 to 6 months. The property is located at 11380 State Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 129, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
f. PH-21-22 11380 State Bridge Road Change of Condition
Consideration of a change to conditions of zoning to allow medical office use in a commercial shopping center. The property is located at 11380 State Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 129, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
