City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson - Mayor
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. BZA20230946 – 419 Westside Drive
The applicant, CAD-Express, Inc, is requesting a variance to lot
width; Land Lot 382.
b. BZA20230945 – 415 Westside Drive
The applicant, CAD-Express, Inc, is requesting a variance to lot
width; Land Lot 382.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.