Notice of Public Hearing

City of Roswell

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson - Mayor

415 419 westside drive

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. BZA20230946 – 419 Westside Drive

The applicant, CAD-Express, Inc, is requesting a variance to lot

width; Land Lot 382.

b. BZA20230945 – 415 Westside Drive

The applicant, CAD-Express, Inc, is requesting a variance to lot

width; Land Lot 382.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.