Notice of Public Hearing: Rezoning at 25 & 39 Hill Street

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson - Mayor

The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission

at a public hearing on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. RZ20224151/ CU20224179 /CV20224455- 25 & 39 HILL ST. &

833 & 839 ATLANTA ST

The Applicant, Hill Street Investment LLC, is requesting a

rezoning from CIV (Civic) to DX (Downtown Mixed use) for .61

acres at 39 Hill St; a Conditional Use for multifamily

apartments to be integrated within the entire development; a

Concurrent Variance to reduce parking percentage and a

Concurrent Variance to UDC 2.1.1 mixed use building type.

Land Lot 414.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two

hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign

contribution report with the Community Development Department. The

complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City

Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning &

Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or

planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com