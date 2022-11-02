Notice of Public Hearing: Rezoning at 25 & 39 Hill Street

City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson - Mayor
The following item will be considered by the Planning Commission
at a public hearing on Tuesday November 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the
Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. RZ20224151/ CU20224179 /CV20224455- 25 & 39 HILL ST. &
833 & 839 ATLANTA ST
The Applicant, Hill Street Investment LLC, is requesting a
rezoning from CIV (Civic) to DX (Downtown Mixed use) for .61
acres at 39 Hill St; a Conditional Use for multifamily
apartments to be integrated within the entire development; a
Concurrent Variance to reduce parking percentage and a
Concurrent Variance to UDC 2.1.1 mixed use building type.
Land Lot 414.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two
hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign
contribution report with the Community Development Department. The
complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City
Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning &
Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or
planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com