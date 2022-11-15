Notice of Public Hearing: Historic Preservation Comission

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday, December 8, 2022 commencing at 3:00 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-22-14 Lewis Manning House/40 Cumming Street – Certificate of Appropriateness
Consideration of a Certificate of Appropriateness to allow for restoration, building additions, and residential accessory structures for the Lewis Manning House. The property is located at 40 Cumming Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1253, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.