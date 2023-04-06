 Skip to main content
CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR USE PERMIT/CONCURRENT VARIANCE

Case No. U23-01/VC23-01

Location: 14725 Wood Road

Existing Zoning: AG-1 (Agricultural)

Applicant: Fortitude Farm, LLC (Carolyn Bell) represented by Brumbelow-Reese and Associates, Inc.

Request: Use Permit for “Barns or riding areas” (Sec.64-1840) to construct a 180’ x 130’ covered riding area and a five-part Concurrent Variance:

1) To allow parking within 75’ of the east property line (Sec.64-1840 (b)(1))

2) To reduce the 50’ City undisturbed stream buffer and 25’ impervious setback (Sec.20-426(1) and (2));

3) To allow a riding ring/arena that is covered to be located less than 100’ from property line (Sec.64-415(a)(8));

4) To allow an existing stable and an addition to the stable to be located closer than 100’ to any property line (Sec.64-415(a)(2));

5) To allow an existing accessory building to be closer than 25’ to a side property line and closer than 50’ to a rear property line (Sec.64-416(c)(1) and (d)).

Public Hearings/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540