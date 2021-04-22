CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REZONING

Case No. RZ21-04/VC21-02

Location: 13555 Blakmaral Lane

Existing Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan) RZ97-138

Proposed Zoning: AG-1 (Agricultural)

Request: To rezone from CUP to AG-1 on 10.80 acres at a density of .092 unit per acre to construct a new single-family residence and to allow the existing accessory structure (Barn for animals) to be in the front yard. (Sec. 64-416(i))

Public Hearings/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

