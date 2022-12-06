Notice of Public Hearing: 938 Canton Street

City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson -Mayor
The following item will be heard at a Special Called public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday, December 15, 2022 immediately following the 8:30 AM Historic Preservation Commission work session in the Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. HPC 20224686 – 938 Canton Street
The applicant, Edward Rawls, is requesting approval for exterior
renovations; Land Lot 386.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com