Notice of Public Hearing: 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road & 1649 Courtleigh Drive

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council of Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:
ZBA 22-16, 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road: Three Variances: one Variance from Sec. 16-219, one Variance from Sec. 27-209, and one Variance from Sec. 27-250; and four Special Exceptions: one Special Exception from Sec. 27-107B, one Special Exception from Sec. 27-107C, one Special Exception from Sec. 27-107D, and one Special Exception from Sec. 27-107E for the construction of a restaurant addition.
ZBA 22-17, 1649 Courtleigh Drive: Variance from Sec. 16-78 to allow encroachment into the 75-foot stream buffer for a fence.
Should you have any questions or comments, or would like to view the application and supporting materials, please contact the City of Dunwoody Community Development Department at 678-382-6800. Members of the public are encouraged to call or schedule a meeting with the staff in advance of the Public Hearing if they have questions or are unfamiliar with the process. The staff is available to answer questions, discuss the decision-making process, and receive comments and concerns.