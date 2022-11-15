Notice of Public Hearing: 2325 Old Milton Parkway

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, December 5, 2022 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-22-13/V-22-25 Grand Communities/2325 Old Milton Parkway
Consideration of a rezoning and variances to allow for the construction of 24 ‘For-Sale townhomes on approximately 6.15 acres. A rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) and R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) and variances are requested to reduce stream buffers, allow some townhomes to be front loaded, and modify streetscape standards. The property is located at 2325 Old Milton Parkway, 0 Norcross Street, and 210 Norcross Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.