 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notice of Public Hearing: 1120 Mosspointe Drive

City of Roswell

Notice of Public Hearing

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson -Mayor

1120 Mosspointe Drive

The following item will be considered by the Mayor and City Council

at a public hearing on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the

Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. 20224409 – 1120 Mosspointe Drive

The Applicants, Andres Rubio Perea & Ana Maria Velez Gonzales,

are requesting a variance to the rear setback and buffer; Land Lot

203.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney. The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com