Notice of Public Hearing: 10965 Woodstock Road

City of Roswell
Notice of Public Hearing
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson -Mayor
The following item will be considered by the Mayor and City Council
at a public hearing on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the
Roswell City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. RZ 20224740 – 10965 Woodstock Road
The applicant, Fellowship Christian School, is requesting to modify
zoning conditions; Land Lot 308.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney. The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com