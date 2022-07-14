 Skip to main content
Roswell

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - July 25, 2022

UDC TEXT AMENDMENT; CIE/ STWP

The following items will be considered by the Mayor and City Council at

a public hearing on Monday July 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City

Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.

a. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT- 2nd Reading

Text Amendment to the Unified Development Code by Modifying

Article 4, Corridor and Nodes Districts, Section 4.2, District

Components, Section 4.2.1, Applicability and Article 13,

Administration, Section 13.4.3, Who Can Submit An Application

b. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT- 2nd Reading

Text amendment to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to Articles

8 and 13 - demolitions in Historic District.

c. CIE/ STWP

Adoption of the Annual Update to the Short Term Work Program and

Capital Improvement Element.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign

contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred

fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning &

Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or

planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.