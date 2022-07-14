NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - July 25, 2022

The following items will be considered by the Mayor and City Council at
a public hearing on Monday July 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM in the Roswell City
Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia.
a. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT- 2nd Reading
Text Amendment to the Unified Development Code by Modifying
Article 4, Corridor and Nodes Districts, Section 4.2, District
Components, Section 4.2.1, Applicability and Article 13,
Administration, Section 13.4.3, Who Can Submit An Application
b. UDC TEXT AMENDMENT- 2nd Reading
Text amendment to the Unified Development Code (UDC) to Articles
8 and 13 - demolitions in Historic District.
c. CIE/ STWP
Adoption of the Annual Update to the Short Term Work Program and
Capital Improvement Element.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign
contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred
fifty dollars ($250), within two (2) years, file a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law is available in the office of the City Attorney.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning &
Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or
planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.