Notice of Public Hearing - Design Review Board

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

6:00 P.M.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

On the date and time, and at the location stated above, the Design Review Board shall conduct a public hearing to consider the following applications for Certificate of Appropriateness.

1. Demolition of Structures:

                      A. Address: 840 Mid Broadwell Road

                          Applicant: Jefferson McConkey, III

                      B. Address: 13325 Arnold Mill Road

                          Applicant: Balu Balasubramanian