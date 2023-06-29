CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DESIGN REVIEW BOARD
Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
6:00 P.M.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
On the date and time, and at the location stated above, the Design Review Board shall conduct a public hearing to consider the following applications for Certificate of Appropriateness.
1. Demolition of Structures:
A. Address: 840 Mid Broadwell Road
Applicant: Jefferson McConkey, III
B. Address: 13325 Arnold Mill Road
Applicant: Balu Balasubramanian