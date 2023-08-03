 Skip to main content
Notice of Public Hearing - Design Review Board

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

Date:

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

6:00 P.M.

Location:

Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

On the date and time, and at the location stated above, the Design Review Board shall conduct a public hearing to consider the following applications for Certificate of Appropriateness.

1. Demolition Plan Review:

A. Address: 12990 Cogburn Road, Milton GA 30004

Applicant: Scott Reese / Brumbelow-Reese & Associates, Inc.

B. Address: 14300 Hopewell Road, Milton GA 30004

Applicant: Rodney Wilson

On the date and time, and at the location stated above, the Design Review Board shall conduct a public hearing to consider the following applications for Certificate of Endorsement.

 

1. Building Plan Review

2. Site Plan/Landscape Plan Review

Address: 12905 Highway 9 N, Milton GA 30004

Project Name: California Hand Wash

Applicant: Jack Craig