CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DESIGN REVIEW BOARD
Date:
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
6:00 P.M.
Location:
Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
On the date and time, and at the location stated above, the Design Review Board shall conduct a public hearing to consider the following applications for Certificate of Appropriateness.
1. Demolition Plan Review:
A. Address: 12990 Cogburn Road, Milton GA 30004
Applicant: Scott Reese / Brumbelow-Reese & Associates, Inc.
B. Address: 14300 Hopewell Road, Milton GA 30004
Applicant: Rodney Wilson
CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
DESIGN REVIEW BOARD
Date:
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
6:00 P.M.
Location:
Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
On the date and time, and at the location stated above, the Design Review Board shall conduct a public hearing to consider the following applications for Certificate of Endorsement.
1. Building Plan Review
2. Site Plan/Landscape Plan Review
Address: 12905 Highway 9 N, Milton GA 30004
Project Name: California Hand Wash
Applicant: Jack Craig