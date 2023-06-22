 Skip to main content
Notice of Pubic Hearing

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

MONDAY, JULY 10, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

TUESDAY, JULY 25, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.

CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097

Johns Creek Public Meeting

The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearings:

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-23-0001

CONCURRENT VARIANCES: VC-23-0002, VC-23-0003

PETITIONER: Tyler Morris, Willow Capital Partners, LLC

LOCATION: 5805 State Bridge Road

CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional

PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District)

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: To allow for an outparcel development to construct a 3,500 SF restaurant with drive-through, and two concurrent variances:

• VC-23-0002: to reduce the required parking from 355 to 299 spaces

• VC-23-0003: to eliminate landscape strips along interior property lines

