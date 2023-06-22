Notice of Pubic Hearing

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
MONDAY, JULY 10, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
TUESDAY, JULY 25, 2023 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, GEORGIA 30097
The following Land Use Petition is scheduled for public hearings:
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-23-0001
CONCURRENT VARIANCES: VC-23-0002, VC-23-0003
PETITIONER: Tyler Morris, Willow Capital Partners, LLC
LOCATION: 5805 State Bridge Road
CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District) Conditional
PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (Community Business District)
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: To allow for an outparcel development to construct a 3,500 SF restaurant with drive-through, and two concurrent variances:
• VC-23-0002: to reduce the required parking from 355 to 299 spaces
• VC-23-0003: to eliminate landscape strips along interior property lines