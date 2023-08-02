NOTICE OF PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
The City of Johns Creek has tentatively adopted a millage rate, which will require an increase in property taxes by 9.33%. All concerned citizens are invited to the Public Hearing on this tax increase to be held at the Johns Creek City Hall, Council Chambers located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, Georgia on July 25, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. An additional Public Hearing on this proposed tax increase will be held at the Johns Creek City Hall, Ocee Conference Room on August 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the Johns Creek City Hall, Council Chambers. Residents are invited to e-mail comments to public.comment@johnscreekga.gov.
This tentative increase will retain the current millage rate of 3.986, an increase of 0.340 mills above the rollback rate. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate would be no more than 3.646 mills (the rollback rate). The proposed annual increase for a home with a fair market value of $525,000 is approximately $67 and the proposed annual increase for a non-homestead property would be $71.
Pursuant to the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 48-5-32, the City does hereby publish the following presentation of the current year’s tax digest and levy, along with the history of the tax digest and levy for the past five years.