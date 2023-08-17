CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
The Mayor and Council of the City of Alpharetta has tentatively adopted an operating (“M&O”) millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes for the General Fund by 11.38 percent. Please see the Notice of Property Tax Decrease for the Bond millage rate.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the City of Alpharetta, Council Chambers, City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, on the following dates and times:
August 21, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
August 28, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.
August 28, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
This tentative increase will result in an M&O millage rate of 4.951 mills, an increase of 0.506 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the M&O millage rate will be no more than 4.445 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $550,000 is approximately $57.59 and the proposed tax increase for non-homesteaded property with a fair market value of $1,175,000 is approximately $237.82.
While Alpharetta’s overall millage rate would remain flat under the proposal, there would be some changes to the individual components as follows:
The City is shifting 0.166 mills from the Bond millage rate to the M&O millage rate and investing revenue growth to cover, among other things, law enforcement initiatives, cyber security technological improvements, inflationary demands on salary and contractual obligations, and increases in capital infrastructure maintenance.