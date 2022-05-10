CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
The Mayor and Council of the City of Alpharetta has tentatively adopted an operating (“M&O”) millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes for the General Fund by 4.96 percent.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the City of Alpharetta, Council Chambers, City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, on the following dates and times:
May 23, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
June 6, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.
June 6, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
This tentative increase will result in an M&O millage rate of 4.785 mills, an increase of 0.226 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the M&O millage rate will be no more than 4.559 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $475,000 is approximately $23.98 and the proposed tax increase for non-homesteaded property with a fair market value of $1,125,000 is approximately $101.70.
The City of Alpharetta is investing revenue growth to cover inflationary cost drivers (labor, fuel, etc.) as well as increase capital investment in our infrastructure.