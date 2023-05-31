NOTICE OF PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
The City of Dunwoody has tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 1.57% percent.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this tax increase to be held at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody GA 30338 on Monday, June 12 at 8 a.m.
Times and places of additional public hearings on this tax increase are at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody GA 30338 on Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m. and on Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m.
This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 3.040 mills, an increase of 0.047 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more 2.993 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $525,000 is approximately $9.40 and the proposed tax increase for nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $2,250,000 is approximately $42.30