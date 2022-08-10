Notice of Property Tax Hearings

The City of Johns Creek Mayor and Council are currently in the process of establishing the 2022 Millage Rate. The City has published the Five-Year History of the Tax Digest, Property Revenues, and Millage Rate as required.
Before the City of Johns Creek sets the millage rate for 2022, Georgia law requires a Public Hearing to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions. All citizens are invited to attend and participate in the Public Hearing. The final Public Hearing will be held prior to adoption of the millage rate for 2022 during the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting at 7:00 p.m. on August 15, 2022. All Public Hearings and Council Meetings will be held in the Council Chambers located at 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek, GA 30097.
City Clerk
Allison Tarpley