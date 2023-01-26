 Skip to main content
Notice of Opening and Closing dates for Candidates

CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF OPENING AND CLOSING DATES

FOR CANDIDATES TO QUALIFY

FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTION TO BE HELD

NOVEMBER 7, 2023

Any qualified elector desiring to run for the position of one of the three (3) City Council positions: Council Member District 1/Post 2; Council Member District 2/Post 2; or Councilmember District 3/Post 2 , for election on November 7, 2023, must file and qualify for candidacy for the desired elected office in the office of the City election superintendent, at City Hall at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, during the period of August 21 through August 25, 2023. The qualifying fee for candidacy is as follows:

Council member District 1/Post 2: $390.00

Council member District 2/Post 2: $390.00

Council member District 3/Post 2: $390.00

City Clerk

Tammy L. Lowit

