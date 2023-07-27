 Skip to main content
Notice of Opening and Closing Dates for Candidates

CITY OF ROSWELL

NOTICE OF OPENING AND CLOSING DATES

FOR CANDIDATES TO QUALIFY

FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTION TO BE HELD

NOVEMBER 7, 2023

Any qualified elector desiring to run for City of Roswell City Council posts One, Two or Three or Chief Judge of Municipal Court of the City of Roswell in the general election to be held on November 7, 2023, must file for candidacy for the desired position at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., August 21 until August 25, 2023. Qualifying fee for candidacy is as follows:

Councilmember - $540.00

Judge - $829.50

 

Randy D. Knighton - City Administrator 

Kurt M. Wilson - Mayor