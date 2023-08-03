CITY OF ROSWELL
NOTICE OF OPENING AND CLOSING DATES
FOR CANDIDATES TO QUALIFY
FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTION TO BE HELD
NOVEMBER 7, 2023
Any qualified elector desiring to run for City of Roswell City Council posts One, Two or Three, the unexpired term of post Four or Chief Judge of Municipal Court of the City of Roswell in the general election to be held on November 7, 2023, must file for candidacy for the desired position at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., August 21 until August 25, 2023. Qualifying fee for candidacy is as follows:
Councilmember - $540.00
Judge - $829.50
Randy D. Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt M. Wilson - Mayor