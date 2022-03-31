City of Roswell
Notice of Neighborhood Meeting
The following item will be discussed at a neighborhood meeting
on Thursday April 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM at
Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia
In Room 220
a. RZ 20215342 & CV 20215343 – 1340 WOODSTOCK ROAD & 11450 BOWEN ROAD
The Applicant, Track West Partners, is requesting a rezoning
from CIV (Civic) to PV (Parkway Village) with the following concurrent variances at 1340 Woodstock Road and 11450 Bowen Road, Land Lot: 182.
1. Placement of a drive-thru within the build-to-zone
2. Reduce the Build-to-zone requirement for the minimum percentage of lot width along Bowen Road
3. Reduce the Build-to-zone requirement for the minimum percentage of lot width along Woodstock Road.
4. Reduce the building setback along Woodstock Road from 50 feet to 40 feet.
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.
Randy Knighton, City Administrator
Kurt Wilson, Mayor