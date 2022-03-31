City of Roswell

Notice of Neighborhood Meeting

The following item will be discussed at a neighborhood meeting

on Thursday April 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM at

Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia

In Room 220

a. RZ 20215342 & CV 20215343 – 1340 WOODSTOCK ROAD & 11450 BOWEN ROAD

The Applicant, Track West Partners, is requesting a rezoning

Sponsored Sell or renovate? Find out what to do with your home. Take the "Sell or Renovate" quiz and you'll be entered to win a Big Green Egg! Take the Quiz

from CIV (Civic) to PV (Parkway Village) with the following concurrent variances at 1340 Woodstock Road and 11450 Bowen Road, Land Lot: 182.

1. Placement of a drive-thru within the build-to-zone

2. Reduce the Build-to-zone requirement for the minimum percentage of lot width along Bowen Road

3. Reduce the Build-to-zone requirement for the minimum percentage of lot width along Woodstock Road.

4. Reduce the building setback along Woodstock Road from 50 feet to 40 feet.

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com.

Randy Knighton, City Administrator

Kurt Wilson, Mayor