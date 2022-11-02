Notice of Neighborhood Meeting - 385 Pine Grove Road

City of Roswell
Notice of Neighborhood Meeting
Randy Knighton - City Administrator
Kurt Wilson -Mayor
The following item will be discussed at a neighborhood meeting
on Thursday November 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM at
Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia
in Room 220
a. RZ20223878 CV20223881 – 385 PINE GROVE ROAD
The Applicant, Pine Grove Ventures LLC, is requesting a rezoning
from RS-18 to RS-12 for 8 single family homes and a concurrent
variance to reduce the primary street setback at 385 Pine Grove
Road, Land Lot: 347
The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning
Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or
planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com