Notice of Neighborhood Meeting - 385 Pine Grove Road

City of Roswell

Randy Knighton - City Administrator

Kurt Wilson -Mayor

The following item will be discussed at a neighborhood meeting

on Thursday November 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM at

Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St. Roswell, Georgia

in Room 220

a. RZ20223878 CV20223881 – 385 PINE GROVE ROAD

The Applicant, Pine Grove Ventures LLC, is requesting a rezoning

from RS-18 to RS-12 for 8 single family homes and a concurrent

variance to reduce the primary street setback at 385 Pine Grove

Road, Land Lot: 347

The complete file is available for public view at the Roswell Planning & Zoning

Office, 38 Hill Street, Suite G-30, Roswell, Georgia (770) 817-6720, or

planningandzoning@roswellgov.com. Refer to www.roswellgov.com