NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DESIGN APPROVAL

P. I. 0016443

FULTON COUNTY

 

Notice is hereby given in compliance with Georgia Code 22-2-109 and 32-3-5 that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the Location and Design of this project.

The date of location and design approval is:  March 24, 2021

This intersection improvement project is in Fulton County within the limits of the City of Milton, Land Lots 79 and 80. The project proposes a mini roundabout at the intersection of SR 372 and CR 4 Birmingham Rd. The project begins approximately 300 feet south of the existing intersection, just south of The Chatham Co building. The project runs North to just past the Shell Gas Station driveway, approximately 300 feet north of the existing intersection. The total length of this project is 0.176 miles.

The mini roundabout will provide single lane entries to the intersection with approaching vehicles yielding to vehicles in the roundabout. Pedestrian access is provided on all four corners of the intersection with crosswalks provided. Signing is placed on each approach leg alerting drivers of the roundabout ahead, as well as guide signs providing directions to approaching vehicles.

Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at the Georgia Department of Transportation:

Alania Stewart, Area Engineer

District 7,  Area 2

Alania.Stewart@dot.ga.gov

1269 Kennestone Circle

Marietta, Georgia 30066

770-528-3232

Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to: 

Kimberly W. Nesbitt

Office of Program Delivery

Attn: Michelle Wright

MiWright@dot.ga.gov

600 West Peachtree St NW

Atlanta, GA 30308

404-865-3495

Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice SHOULD include the Project and P. I. Numbers as noted at the top of this notice.

