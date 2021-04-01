NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DESIGN APPROVAL
P. I. 0016443
FULTON COUNTY
Notice is hereby given in compliance with Georgia Code 22-2-109 and 32-3-5 that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the Location and Design of this project.
The date of location and design approval is: March 24, 2021
This intersection improvement project is in Fulton County within the limits of the City of Milton, Land Lots 79 and 80. The project proposes a mini roundabout at the intersection of SR 372 and CR 4 Birmingham Rd. The project begins approximately 300 feet south of the existing intersection, just south of The Chatham Co building. The project runs North to just past the Shell Gas Station driveway, approximately 300 feet north of the existing intersection. The total length of this project is 0.176 miles.
The mini roundabout will provide single lane entries to the intersection with approaching vehicles yielding to vehicles in the roundabout. Pedestrian access is provided on all four corners of the intersection with crosswalks provided. Signing is placed on each approach leg alerting drivers of the roundabout ahead, as well as guide signs providing directions to approaching vehicles.
Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at the Georgia Department of Transportation:
Alania Stewart, Area Engineer
District 7, Area 2
1269 Kennestone Circle
Marietta, Georgia 30066
770-528-3232
Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:
Kimberly W. Nesbitt
Office of Program Delivery
Attn: Michelle Wright
600 West Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
404-865-3495
Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice SHOULD include the Project and P. I. Numbers as noted at the top of this notice.
