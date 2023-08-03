NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DESIGN APPROVAL
P. I. No. 0017830
FULTON COUNTY
Notice is hereby given in compliance with Georgia Code 22-2-109 and 32-3-5 that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the Location and Design of this project.
The date of location and design approval is: July 12, 2023
The proposed project will replace the existing bridge over Johns Creek on the existing alignment, utilizing a temporary off-site detour while raising the existing profile approximately 5 feet to mitigate the risk of
flooding. The proposed project limits consist of an 1,800-foot corridor along Buice Road beginning at a point west of Farmbrook Lane and ending at a point east of Twingate Drive. The project is completely within Johns Creek city limits in Fulton County and is located in Georgia Militia District 842.
The roadway typical section consists of two 11-foot lanes, one in each direction, urban shoulders, and pedestrian facilities. These pedestrian facilities include a 5-foot sidewalk to the north of Buice Road and a 10-foot shared use path to the south. Project construction time will be approximately 12 months.
The City of Johns Creek would be responsible for acquiring property rights for this project
Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at:
Faisal Chaudry, Transportation Engineer
City of Johns Creek
Faisal.Chaudry@johnscreekga.gov
11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097
678-512-3308
Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:
Kimberly Nesbitt
GDOT Office of Program Delivery
Attn: Rodney Leverette
600 West Peachtree St NW
Suite 1150
Atlanta, GA 30308
404-424-9033
Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice SHOULD include the Project and P. I. Numbers as noted at the top of this notice