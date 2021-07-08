NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DESIGN APPROVAL
P. I. 0001757, MSL00-0001-00(757)
FULTON/FORSYTH COUNTIES
Notice is hereby given in compliance with Georgia Code 22-2-109 and 32-3-5 that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the Location and Design of this project.
The date of location and design approval is: June 23, 2021
PI 0001757 proposes to add Express Lanes (EL) as part of GDOT’s Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) on State Route (SR) 400 by widening and reconstructing an approximately 16-mile section of SR 400. The project limits are from the North Springs MARTA Station (Exit 5C) in Fulton County, Land District 17 to approximately 0.9 mile north of McFarland Parkway (Exit 12) in Forsyth County, Land District 2. The project also crosses Land Districts 6,18 & 1, as well as the cities of Sandy Springs, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
PI 0001757 will add two (2) tolled EL in each direction from the MARTA North Springs Station to McGinnis Ferry Road and one (1) tolled EL in each direction from McGinnis Ferry Road to north of McFarland Parkway. The EL will begin in the vicinity of the MARTA North Springs Station tying to the Transform 285/CD lanes currently under construction (GDOT P.I. No. 0013546) and eventually connect to the Top End 285 Express Lanes project (MMIP GDOT P.I. No. 0001758). Pitts Road, Kimball Bridge Road, and Webb Bridge Road will be closed and detoured while the current bridges over SR 400 are rebuilt to allow for widening of SR 400 underneath. Each road closure listed above is estimated to take a maximum of 12 months to construct.
Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at the Georgia Department of Transportation:
Alania Stewart, Area Manager
District 7, Area 2
1269 Kennestone Circle
Marietta, GA 30066
(770) 528-3232
Shannon Giles, Area Manager
District 1, Area 1
2594 Gillsville Hwy
Gainesville, GA 30507
(770) 531-5880
Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:
Darryl VanMeter
Office of Innovative Delivery
Attn: Tim Matthews
600 West Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 631-1713
Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice SHOULD include the Project and P. I. Numbers as noted at the top of this notice.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.