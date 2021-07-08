NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DESIGN APPROVAL

P. I. 0001757, MSL00-0001-00(757)

FULTON/FORSYTH COUNTIES

Notice is hereby given in compliance with Georgia Code 22-2-109 and 32-3-5 that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the Location and Design of this project.

The date of location and design approval is: June 23, 2021

PI 0001757 proposes to add Express Lanes (EL) as part of GDOT’s Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) on State Route (SR) 400 by widening and reconstructing an approximately 16-mile section of SR 400. The project limits are from the North Springs MARTA Station (Exit 5C) in Fulton County, Land District 17 to approximately 0.9 mile north of McFarland Parkway (Exit 12) in Forsyth County, Land District 2. The project also crosses Land Districts 6,18 & 1, as well as the cities of Sandy Springs, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

PI 0001757 will add two (2) tolled EL in each direction from the MARTA North Springs Station to McGinnis Ferry Road and one (1) tolled EL in each direction from McGinnis Ferry Road to north of McFarland Parkway. The EL will begin in the vicinity of the MARTA North Springs Station tying to the Transform 285/CD lanes currently under construction (GDOT P.I. No. 0013546) and eventually connect to the Top End 285 Express Lanes project (MMIP GDOT P.I. No. 0001758). Pitts Road, Kimball Bridge Road, and Webb Bridge Road will be closed and detoured while the current bridges over SR 400 are rebuilt to allow for widening of SR 400 underneath. Each road closure listed above is estimated to take a maximum of 12 months to construct.

Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at the Georgia Department of Transportation:

Alania Stewart, Area Manager

District 7, Area 2

Alania.Stewart@dot.ga.gov

1269 Kennestone Circle

Marietta, GA 30066

(770) 528-3232

Shannon Giles, Area Manager

District 1, Area 1

sgiles@dot.ga.gov

2594 Gillsville Hwy

Gainesville, GA 30507

(770) 531-5880

Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:

Darryl VanMeter

Office of Innovative Delivery

Attn: Tim Matthews

tmatthews@dot.ga.gov

600 West Peachtree St NW

Atlanta, GA 30308

(404) 631-1713

Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice SHOULD include the Project and P. I. Numbers as noted at the top of this notice.

Load comments