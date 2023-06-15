NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DESIGN APPROVAL
P. I. 0015078
FULTON COUNTY
Notice is hereby given in compliance with Georgia Code 22-2-109 and 32-3-5 that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the Location and Design of this project.
The date of location and design approval is: June 7, 2023
The proposed project is located in the City of Milton and City of Alpharetta, within Fulton County, Georgia. The project involves pedestrian improvements with construction of a multi-use trail along Webb Road between Cogburn Road and Morris Road and along Cogburn Road between Webb Road and Bethany Bend. The project has a total length of trail construction of approximately 1.7 miles. The project is located within Land District 2.
Improvements include constructing a concrete multi-use trail along sections of Cogburn Road and Webb Road where sidewalk or trail is not present. The proposed trail width varies between 10 feet and 12 feet. New curb and gutter will be constructed where none exists, and existing sidewalks will be upgraded to a multi-use trail along the trail alignment. A varying grass strip between 0 feet and 12 feet wide is proposed between the curb and gutter and trail on Webb Road. The proposed grass strip width varies between 0 feet and 18.67 feet on Cogburn Road. A grass strip 2 feet wide is proposed behind the trail. No off-site detour will be necessary for construction and the estimated time for construction is 24 to 30 months.
The City of Milton would be responsible for acquiring property rights for this project.
Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at:
Robert Dell-Ross, Engineering Project Manager
City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004
(678) 242-2538
Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:
Kimberly Nesbitt, Administrator
GDOT Office of Program Delivery
Attn: Eka Okonmkpaeto, D7B Project Manager
600 West Peachtree St NW Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 631-1522
Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice SHOULD include the P. I. Number as noted at the top of this notice.