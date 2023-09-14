CITY OF MILTON, GEORGIA
NOTICE OF GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION
TO THE QUALIFIED VOTERS OF THE CITY OF MILTON, GEORGIA:
Notice is hereby given that a non-partisan, General Election for the City of Milton, Georgia will be held on November 7, 2023, to elect three City Council seats: City Council District 1/Post 2, City Council District 2/Post 2, and City Council District 3/Post 2. These positions are for a full four-year term and are elected at-large by a majority vote.
The election shall be held at three municipal polling locations on Election Day from 7:00a.m. until 7:00p.m.:
- Precinct 1 – Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004
- Precinct 2 – Milton City Park & Preserve, 1785 Dinsmore Rd, Milton, GA 30004
- Precinct 3 – Milton Public Safety Complex, 13690 Highway 9, Milton, GA 30004
You must vote at your assigned precinct on Election Day. To find your assigned precinct, visit My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Advance Voting will be held at Milton City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004 during these dates and times:
- October 16, 2023 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.
- October 17-18, 2023 7:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.
- October 19-October 31, 2023 (excluding Sundays) 9:00 A.M.–5:00 P.M.
- November 1-3, 2023 7:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.
All duly qualified electors residing in the City of Milton are urged to participate. Those qualified to vote at said election shall be determined in all respects in accordance and conformity with the laws of the State of Georgia. The last day to register and be eligible to vote in this election is October 10, 2023. Voter registration forms are available at Milton City Hall, any Fulton County registration location, online at the State of Georgia’s Online Voter Registration System, or at any other location authorized by the laws of the State of Georgia.