CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION AND QUALIFICATION FEES
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 7th day of November 2023, a non-partisan general election will be held in the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to elect the Mayor of the City of Alpharetta and three (3) Members of the City Council (Posts 1, 2, and 3).
Pursuant to Georgia Code § 21-2-131(a)(1)(A), the qualifying fees are as follows:
Mayor $900
City Council Member $450
Election qualifying will be held in the City Clerk’s Office at Alpharetta City Hall, which is located at 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30005. The qualification dates and times are as follows:
Monday, August 21, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Lauren Shapiro
City Clerk for the City of Alpharetta, Georgia