NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION AND QUALIFICATION FEES

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 7th day of November 2023, a non-partisan general election will be held in the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to elect the Mayor of the City of Alpharetta and three (3) Members of the City Council (Posts 4, 5, and 6).

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 21-2-131(a)(1)(A), the qualifying fees are as follows:

Mayor $900

City Council Member $450

Election qualifying will be held in the City Clerk’s Office at Alpharetta City Hall, which is located at 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia 30005. The qualification dates and times are as follows:

Monday, August 21, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lauren Shapiro

City Clerk for the City of Alpharetta, Georgia

