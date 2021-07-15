CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF GENERAL CITY ELECTION AND VOTER REGISTRATION
TO THE QUALIFIED VOTERS OF THE CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the second (2nd) day of November, 2021, a non-partisan general election will be held in the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to elect three (3) members of the City Council (Posts 1, 2, and 3) for a full four-year term each. All posts are at-large positions. Those candidates receiving a plurality of the votes cast for any position shall be elected.
The election shall be held at the regular polling places of the City of Alpharetta and the polls will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. on the date fixed for the election. Advanced voting will be available at the Alpharetta Library for weekday voting beginning on Monday, October 11th to Friday, October 29th from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and for weekend voting on Saturday, October 23rd from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
Those residents who wish to qualify as a candidate in the election shall file a notice of candidacy in the Office of the City Clerk no earlier than 8:30 A.M. on August 16, 2021 and no later than 5:00 P.M. on August 18, 2021, and all candidates for election shall designate, at the time of qualifying, the post for which they are seeking election. All candidates for election to City Council shall pay a qualifying fee of $450.00.
Those residents qualified to vote at the election shall be determined in all respects in accordance with the election laws of the State of Georgia, and the Charter and Ordinances of the City of Alpharetta. Those residents who have not previously registered shall make application for registration no later than the close of business on October 4, 2021. Residents may make application for registration in person at City Hall or any other Fulton County, Georgia registration location, or in any other manner, and at any other location authorized by the laws of the State of Georgia.
Erin Cobb, City Clerk
City of Alpharetta, Georgia
