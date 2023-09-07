CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF ELECTION CANCELLATION
Pursuant to O.C.G.A § 21-2-291 and §21-2-325, notice is hereby given that the City of Alpharetta General Municipal Election scheduled for November 7, 2023 is cancelled. The following candidates qualified for office and are unopposed:
November 7, 2023 General Municipal Election:
• For Mayor – Jim Gilvin
• For Councilmember – Post 4 John Hipes
• For Councilmember – Post 5 Fergal M. Brady
• For Councilmember – Post 6 Dan Merkel
The above unopposed candidates shall be deemed to have voted for themself.
The 7th day of September 2023.
Lauren Shapiro
Municipal Election Qualifying Officer
City Clerk for the City of Alpharetta