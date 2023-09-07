 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Notice of Election Cancellation

CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF ELECTION CANCELLATION

Pursuant to O.C.G.A § 21-2-291 and §21-2-325, notice is hereby given that the City of Alpharetta General Municipal Election scheduled for November 7, 2023 is cancelled. The following candidates qualified for office and are unopposed:

Alpharetta Election Cancellation

November 7, 2023 General Municipal Election:

• For Mayor                       –  Jim Gilvin

• For Councilmember – Post 4 John Hipes

• For Councilmember – Post 5 Fergal M. Brady

• For Councilmember – Post 6 Dan Merkel

The above unopposed candidates shall be deemed to have voted for themself.

The 7th day of September 2023.

Lauren Shapiro

Municipal Election Qualifying Officer

City Clerk for the City of Alpharetta