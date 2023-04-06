Notice of Consideration of Oridinance

CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, April 17, 2023 and Monday, April 24, 2023 during the Alpharetta City Council Meeting and Public Hearing, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers located at 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Ordinance – Elections; Appointment of Superintendents; Conducting Elections
Consideration of an ordinance to amend Section 2-5 of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to authorize the appointment of a municipal election superintendent; to authorize the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections to conduct municipal elections in the City; to authorize the City to enter into a contract with Fulton County for such purposes; to appoint Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections as Election Superintendent; and for other purposes.