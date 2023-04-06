CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF CONSIDERATION OF CITY CODE AMENDMENTS
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, April 24, 2023 and Monday, May 1, 2023 during the Alpharetta City Council Meeting and Public Hearing, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers located at 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. The Code of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia Text Amendments – Alcohol Ordinance; Sec. 4-3 Sale or possession for purpose of sale without license or beyond boundaries of premises covered by license; Sec. 4-31 Delivery of unbroken, packaged alcoholic beverages (repeal); Sec. 4-49 Consumption sales only; Sec. 4-137 Type of Retail Establishment.
Consideration of an ordinance to amend Chapter 4 of The Code of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia; to amend Section 4-3 of Article I by defining that deliveries may be made if permitted by state law or local ordinance, to repeal Section 4-31 of Article I, to amend Section 4-49 of Article II to permit eating establishments to apply for a license to sell wine and beer by the package for off-premises consumption, and to amend Section 4-137 of Article V to clarify permissions for eating establishments to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption; and for other purposes.