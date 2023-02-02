CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF CONSIDERATION OF CITY CODE AMENDMENTS
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, February 20, 2023 and Monday, February 27, 2023 during the Alpharetta City Council Meeting and Public Hearing, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers located at 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. The Code of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia Text Amendments – Alcohol Ordinance; Sec. 4-31 Delivery of unbroken, packaged alcoholic beverages, Sec. 4-32 To-Go and Curbside Mixed Drink Sales, Sec. 4-49 Consumption sales only, Sec. 4-137 Type of Retail Establishment.
Consideration of an ordinance to amend Article I of Chapter 4 of The Code of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to allow package off premises consumption retailers to deliver beer, malt beverages, wine, or distilled spirits pursuant to Georgia Department of Revenue Rules and O.C.G.A. § 3-3-10, to create a new Section 4-32 to allow eating establishments to sell mixed drinks containing distilled spirits for off premises consumption pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 3-3-11, and to amend Section 4-49 of Article II of The Code of the City of Alpharetta Georgia to permit eating establishments to apply for a license to sell wine and beer by the package for off-premises consumption, and to amend Sec. 4-137 of Article V to clarify permissions for eating establishments to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption; and for other purposes.