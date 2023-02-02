Notice of Consideration of City Code Amendments

The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, February 20, 2023 and Monday, February 27, 2023 during the Alpharetta City Council Meeting and Public Hearing, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers located at 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. The Code of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia Text Amendments – Destruction of property, Defacing buildings; Unauthorized entry of occupied property; Unauthorized entry of vacant property; Creating hazardous or offensive conditions; Disorderly house; False representations to police or any city department; Furnishing to, purchasing by or possession by a person under 21 years of age.
Consideration of an ordinance to amend Article I of Chapter 30 of The Code of the City of Alpharetta, Georgia to add provisions related to destruction of property, defacing buildings, unauthorized entry of property, creating hazardous or offensive conditions, keeping a disorderly house, making false representations, and furnishing alcohol to a minor; to assign the aforementioned to Sections 30-9 through Sections 30-16 respectively (currently reserved); to provide an effective date; and for other purposes.